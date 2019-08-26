Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Market Value Declined While Wasatch Advisors Increased Stake by $8.01 Million; Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Holder Cortland Advisers Has Boosted Position by $7.43 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 733,073 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 148,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68 million, up from 908,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 153,010 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,490 activity.