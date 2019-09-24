Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Market Value Declined While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.01 Million; Plancorp Cut Its Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $567,959

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 3,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,786 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $830,000, down from 8,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $165.14. About 1.14M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The hedge fund held 116,124 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, down from 132,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 150,818 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, down 7.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $76.45M for 8.93 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold TCBI shares while 88 reduced holdings.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 116,849 shares to 270,860 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.13 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings.