Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Raised Holding; As Albemarle (ALB) Share Value Declined, Meridian Management Co Has Upped Position by $779,100

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 11,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 31,956 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 20,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $68.72. About 769,593 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 13,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 258,143 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.84M, up from 244,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 151,452 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold TCBI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 3.07% more from 46.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Invesco Ltd accumulated 55,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Proshare Llc has 10,288 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp holds 0.02% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 290,674 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Btim Corporation reported 268,802 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 83,154 shares. 76,172 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. 271,587 are held by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Huntington Bankshares invested in 0% or 1 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 129,433 shares. California-based Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in the Best Texas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Texas Capital Bank to relocate Houston office to Four Oaks Place – Houston Business Journal” published on January 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank OZK Leads Regional Banks Down – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO/COO and Promotion of Financial Executive – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2017 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “This office market metric hasn’t improved in Houston since 2014 â€” until now – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 34,781 shares to 618,545 shares, valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 9,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,245 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moore Management Limited Partnership invested 0.65% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 134,767 were accumulated by Professional Advisory. Capstone Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Horizon Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 0.06% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 369,742 shares. Meridian Management, a Arkansas-based fund reported 31,956 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0.03% or 7,744 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 2,471 shares stake. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,945 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors holds 27,771 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of owns 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 100 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 7,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Harvey Limited Co owns 15,000 shares. Welch Group Llc accumulated 2,207 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Albemarle Corporation (ALB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) ROE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Nevada Sunrise Announces Dismissal of Water Right Forfeiture in Nevada – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: September 30, 2019.