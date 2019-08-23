Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

As Regional – Southwest Banks businesses, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 60 2.86 N/A 6.12 10.28 Heartland Financial USA Inc. 45 2.87 N/A 3.66 13.16

Demonstrates Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and Heartland Financial USA Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Heartland Financial USA Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Heartland Financial USA Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.1% Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.78. Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and Heartland Financial USA Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 23.25% for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. with consensus target price of $65.63. Competitively the consensus target price of Heartland Financial USA Inc. is $53, which is potential 25.86% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Heartland Financial USA Inc. seems more appealing than Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and Heartland Financial USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 55.5% respectively. About 0.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Heartland Financial USA Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 1.21% 2.83% -1.96% 5.04% -31.34% 23.17% Heartland Financial USA Inc. 6.91% 8.53% 6.18% 5.58% -17.56% 9.42%

For the past year Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than Heartland Financial USA Inc.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. beats Heartland Financial USA Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.