Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) EPS Estimated At $1.52; Financial Counselors Has Boosted At&T (T) Holding By $2.08 Million

Financial Counselors Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 7.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc acquired 62,881 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 895,341 shares with $30.00 million value, up from 832,460 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $277.01B valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07 million shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report $1.52 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 7.88% from last quarter’s $1.65 EPS. TCBI’s profit would be $76.46 million giving it 9.16 P/E if the $1.52 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 1.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 491,669 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 3,690 shares to 18,914 valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) stake by 79,496 shares and now owns 79,422 shares. Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -1.35% below currents $37.91 stock price. AT&T had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was downgraded by DZ Bank. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform”.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. It offers business deposit services and products, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.08 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment leasing; and letters of credit.

