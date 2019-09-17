Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) EPS Estimated At $1.52; Family Management Boosted Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding

Family Management Corp increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 131.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Family Management Corp acquired 21,005 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Family Management Corp holds 37,010 shares with $1.07 million value, up from 16,005 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $63.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 7.39 million shares traded or 105.96% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report $1.52 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 7.88% from last quarter’s $1.65 EPS. TCBI’s profit would be $76.47 million giving it 9.61 P/E if the $1.52 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 1.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 519,431 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. It offers business deposit services and products, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment leasing; and letters of credit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,490 activity. $176,490 worth of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was bought by CARGILL C KEITH on Thursday, May 23.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. Brasseux Murray E bought $150,000 worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 20.50% above currents $28.88 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Family Management Corp decreased Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 35,587 shares to 62,837 valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 13,844 shares and now owns 872 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings.