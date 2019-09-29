Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) EPS Estimated At $1.52; Ejf Capital Has Trimmed By $544,340 Its Keycorp New (KEY) Stake

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 8.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc sold 32,020 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 355,309 shares with $6.31M value, down from 387,329 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $17.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 7.69 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report $1.52 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 7.88% from last quarter’s $1.65 EPS. TCBI’s profit would be $76.47M giving it 9.02 P/E if the $1.52 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 1.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 357,237 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56M for 9.30 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc increased Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) stake by 28,719 shares to 1.42M valued at $16.71 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Eagle Bancorp Mont Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 425,222 shares. Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 4.54% above currents $17.86 stock price. KeyCorp had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Friday, June 21 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. It offers business deposit services and products, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment leasing; and letters of credit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 3.07% more from 46.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.