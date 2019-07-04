Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Southwest Banks company, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 54.98% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.17% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.10% 1.10% Industry Average 30.72% 10.00% 1.10%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. N/A 59 10.13 Industry Average 117.31M 381.83M 14.43

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 1.00 2.34

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. presently has an average price target of $66.88, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. The peers have a potential upside of 124.62%. The research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. -5.59% 4.85% 1.57% -3.23% -40.37% 18.99% Industry Average 1.07% 2.15% 2.68% 6.43% 9.14% 12.35%

For the past year Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.83. In other hand, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.03 which is 3.04% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.