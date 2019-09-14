Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) Holder Polaris Capital Management Cut Holding by $68.32 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Grace W R & Co Del New (Call) (GRA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Citadel Advisors Cut Its Holding by $2.45 Million

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) by 74.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 7.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.19M, down from 10.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 19.36 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF C ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER® TABLETS, A GENERIC VERSION OF C CONCERTA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADHD; 23/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI (PALONOSETRON HCI) INJECTION, 0.25 MG/5 ML, IN THE UNITED STATES; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (Call) (GRA) by 57.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 32,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 23,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, down from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 584,356 shares traded or 16.33% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 129,100 shares to 841,906 shares, valued at $47.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $621.62 million for 3.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. $68,210 worth of stock was bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2. The insider La Force Andrew Hudson III bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40 million for 18.87 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Westn Life Group In by 3,145 shares to 6,992 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc (Call) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).