Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Valuation Declined While Old West Investment Management Boosted Its Holding; As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stock Value Declined, Trillium Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, down from 9,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52B market cap company. It closed at $95.13 lastly. It is down 10.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) by 621.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 161,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 187,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 25,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 6.17 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.65; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 03/05/2018 – SCHULTZ SAYS THERE ARE NO M&A PLANS FOR TEVA RIGHT NOW; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA REPORTS LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMU; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 68,534 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 914,847 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 10,468 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 1,110 shares. Proshare Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Ftb Advisors owns 89 shares. Whittier Tru owns 5,045 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.43% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 299,994 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.33% or 254,000 shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 7,420 shares. Charter holds 0.02% or 2,007 shares. Brant Point Invest Management Ltd accumulated 0.33% or 26,148 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 93,831 shares. Serv Automobile Association owns 0.09% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 345,772 shares.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $126.39M for 24.77 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citrix -4.7% after misses, FY revenue cut – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Citrix (CTXS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Options Traders See Big Earnings Swings From XLNX, FFIV, CTXS Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: NRG Energy, Citrix Systems and General Electric – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 36,000 shares to 61,340 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 514,762 shares to 298,862 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 375,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 933,487 shares, and cut its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).