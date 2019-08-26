Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Shares Declined While Old West Investment Management Boosted Holding by $2.42 Million; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Homestreet (HMST)

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) by 621.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 161,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 187,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 25,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 10.74M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI(R) in the United States; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 16; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: DEVELOPING PEN DEVICE FOR MIGRANE DRUG BUT NO SPECIFIC DATE FOR LAUNCH; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN TEVA TO 40.5 MLN SPONSORED ADRS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 23/05/2018 – Teva Confirms September PDUFA Date for Fremanezumab; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 47,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 209,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 162,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $647.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 51,488 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 14/05/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL – INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON BLUE PROXY CARD AGAINST HOMESTREET’S DIRECTOR NOMINEE SCOTT BOGGS; 17/04/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Launches Mobile Security Feature That Gives Customers Total Control over Debit Card from App; 09/05/2018 – HomeStreet Sends Letter to Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – COURT RULES BLUE LION FAILED TO COMPLY WITH HOMESTREET’S BYLAW; 02/04/2018 – HomeStreet lnexcusably Disenfranchises Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – HomeStreet Announces Preliminary Results from Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – BLUE LION FILES PROXY URGING VOTES AGAINST HMST PROPOSALS; 21/05/2018 – New Activist Is Dealt a Second Blow in HomeStreet Fight; 09/05/2018 – HOMESTREET REITERATES BLUE LION’S CRITIQUES MISLEADING OR FALSE; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Responds to Blue Lion Press Release

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $290,070 activity. The insider Ruh Mark R bought 2,000 shares worth $56,740. $61,500 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was bought by VAN AMEN DARRELL. $143,350 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was bought by Cavanaugh Sandra A on Wednesday, May 8.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 94,810 shares to 153,884 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 84,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME).

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HomeStreet Inc (HMST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HomeStreet, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HomeStreet (HMST) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HomeStreet board to `respond as appropriate’ to Dwight Capital interest – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HomeStreet says offer for Fannie Mae DUS isn’t good enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 0.04% stake. California Public Employees Retirement owns 63,601 shares. Bessemer Inc reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Nwq Inv Communication Limited Co reported 1.41 million shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Millennium Limited Liability Company has 133,143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel reported 24,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advsr holds 30,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Principal Group Inc owns 216,927 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 581,466 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 0% or 2,092 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 27,400 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 8,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).