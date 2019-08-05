Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Share Value Declined While Old West Investment Management Upped by $2.42 Million Its Holding; Tradition Capital Management Increases Holding in Everest Re Group LTD (RE)

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 4,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 25,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 21,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $238.2. About 173,518 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) by 621.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 161,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 187,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 25,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 13.35 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 17/05/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill urges two government agencies to rethink purchases of Teva medicines; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS – TEVA FILED ANDA WITH FDA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF GENERIC VERSION OF NARCAN 2 MG/SPRAY NASAL SPRAY BEFORE EXPIRY OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41,715 shares to 29,127 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 60,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,932 shares, and cut its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 4,392 shares to 58,326 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,445 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Growth Advantage (JGASX).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. HARTZBAND MERYL D had bought 500 shares worth $121,155.

