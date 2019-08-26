Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Both Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) compete on a level playing field in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 12 0.48 N/A -3.42 0.00 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.44 N/A -13.74 0.00

Demonstrates Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 0.00% -24.7% -5.6% Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -99.9% -75.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.62 shows that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Its rival Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 2.5 respectively. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 3 4 2 2.22 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 69.27% upside potential and an average price target of $12.56.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.8% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares and 12.6% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.03% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited -0.88% -14.91% -47.93% -60.37% -66.58% -48.57% Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.15% -23.5% -23.41% -10.64% -70.85% -5.5%

For the past year Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides branded specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications, as well as the womenÂ’s health, oncology, and other specialty businesses. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for multiple sclerosis; Azilect for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease; and Nuvigil for the treatment of excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and certain other disorders. This segmentÂ’s products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Treanda/Bendeka, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. This segment also offers a portfolio of products in the womenÂ’s health category, which includes ParaGard, Plan B One-Step, and OTC/Rx, as well as other products. The company has collaboration arrangements with Attenukine, Procter & Gamble Company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains. Its products also include Celacyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based scar management gel; Ceramax Skin Barrier Cream to manage dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation; Mondoxyne, a prescription oral tetracycline antibiotic for the treatment of various bacterial infections; Alevicyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based atopic dermatitis product line to reduce itch and pain associated with various dermatoses; and SebuDerm, a prescription topical gel for the management of burning, itching, and scaling in seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. The companyÂ’s Microcyn medical devices are used for cleaning, debridement, lubricating, moistening, and dressing of acute and chronic wounds in tissue care management. It also operates a microbiology contract testing laboratory that offers consulting and laboratory services to medical companies that design and manufacture biomedical devices and drugs. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sells its products directly to end users, as well as to distributors; and through in-house sales force and call center to hospitals, physicians, nurses, and other healthcare practitioners. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.