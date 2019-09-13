Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Reaches $7.97 After 4.00% Up Move; Dermira (DERM)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 6.03M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 17/04/2018 – Teva to Present New Data Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas at 70th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF C ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER® TABLETS, A GENERIC VERSION OF C CONCERTA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADHD; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – CONFIRMED THAT FDA EXTENDED GOAL DATE OF BLA FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 03/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Teva sells OP business segment; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEARThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $8.69B company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $8.29 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEVA worth $347.48 million more.

Dermira (DERM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 66 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 45 cut down and sold their stock positions in Dermira. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 46.14 million shares, down from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dermira in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 23 Increased: 52 New Position: 14.

Among 10 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $12’s average target is 50.56% above currents $7.97 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $1200 target in Tuesday, May 28 report. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Friday, September 6. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, May 30 to “Underperform”.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $621.28M for 3.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.69 billion. It operates through two divisions, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. It currently has negative earnings. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Teva Pharmaceuticals Dropped 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INTERCURE: CANNDOC signs strategic distribution agreement with S.L.E. of TEVA Pharmaceuticals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva: Generidiculous 2.0 – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Bonds: 8.8% Yield To Maturity Understates Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 61,422 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA®; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss/Shr $1.42; 07/05/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $475.71 million. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia.

Analysts await Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, up 11.39% or $0.18 from last year’s $-1.58 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Dermira, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 324.24% negative EPS growth.

Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. for 1.76 million shares. Nea Management Company Llc owns 3.51 million shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apis Capital Advisors Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The New York-based Trellus Management Company Llc has invested 0.78% in the stock. Partner Fund Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 4.04 million shares.