Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Reaches $7.92 52 Week Low; Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.52 target or 5.00% below today’s $7.92 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $9.00 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $7.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $450.15M less. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 10.20M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS ALVOGEN, TEVA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END

Among 3 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. See Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $63 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Trading For A Bargain – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 13,249 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,648 were accumulated by Opus Point Limited Com. Brinker holds 0.03% or 18,913 shares. 43,472 are held by Raymond James & Associate. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc has 0.14% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 28,645 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.02% or 52,153 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 26,561 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 14,034 shares. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 27,886 shares. Loomis Sayles Company L P stated it has 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks reported 0.07% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Acadian Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 734,398 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd holds 0.28% or 170,588 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 11,988 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 16.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva down 5% premarket on Morgan Stanley downgrade on opioid litigation risk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades Teva, Endo On Drug Pricing And Litigation Concerns – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mesoblast, and New Gold Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $14.67’s average target is 85.23% above currents $7.92 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 22 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Tuesday, May 28. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $1200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, March 7. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $1700 target in Thursday, May 9 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $600 target in Monday, July 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Wednesday, January 23. Bank of America downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Thursday, May 30. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $900 target.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $625.21M for 3.60 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.