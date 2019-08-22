Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Reaches $7.24 After 3.00% Down Move; Needham Investment Management Has Trimmed By $486,000 Its Omnicell (OMCL) Holding

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 3,000 shares with $243,000 value, down from 9,000 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $2.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.19. About 23,730 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 3.84 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS ON APRIL 4 UNITS OF CO FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 09/04/2018 – Teva Chairman Says Tariffs Won’t Have Major Impact on Biotech (Video); 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 14/05/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.comThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $7.59B company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $7.02 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEVA worth $227.70 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 225,620 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 5,387 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 177 shares. Blackrock holds 6.07M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Camarda owns 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 15,300 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.58% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Prudential accumulated 260,482 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt holds 0.86% or 99,706 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc owns 492,103 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). France-based Natixis has invested 0.09% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.67% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pier Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) stake by 24,948 shares to 110,675 valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) stake by 139,000 shares and now owns 190,000 shares. Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) was raised too.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.36 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.59 billion. It operates through two divisions, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. It currently has negative earnings. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $12.56’s average target is 73.48% above currents $7.24 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17 target. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 7. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 28. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight” rating. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”.

