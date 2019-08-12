Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Reaches $7.02 After 8.00% Up Move; Parker-hannifin (PH) Shorts Lowered By 5.35%

The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is a huge mover today! It closed at $7.02 lastly. It is down 66.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to stakes in Teva and Monsanto in the first quarter; 07/03/2018 – Million Dollar Asterisk Could Hurt Teva as It Sells Junk Bonds; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – CONFIRMED THAT FDA EXTENDED GOAL DATE OF BLA FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi PharmaThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $7.75B company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $7.58 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEVA worth $620.08 million more.

Parker-hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) had a decrease of 5.35% in short interest. PH’s SI was 2.85M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.35% from 3.01 million shares previously. With 915,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Parker-hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)’s short sellers to cover PH’s short positions. The SI to Parker-hannifin Corporation’s float is 2.22%. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 139,393 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.75 billion. It operates through two divisions, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. It currently has negative earnings. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Among 11 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6 to “Equal-Weight”. Oppenheimer upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Monday, June 3. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $1200 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $600 target in Monday, July 15 report.

Among 7 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker-Hannifin had 18 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, July 16. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of PH in report on Monday, May 6 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

