Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) and Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Comparing side by side

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) and Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 13 0.44 N/A -3.42 0.00 Harrow Health Inc. 6 3.89 N/A 1.00 7.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Harrow Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) and Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 0.00% -24.7% -5.6% Harrow Health Inc. 0.00% 168.6% 69.2%

Risk & Volatility

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Harrow Health Inc.’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Harrow Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Harrow Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Harrow Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 3 5 3 2.27 Harrow Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is $14.55, with potential upside of 106.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.8% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 38.8% of Harrow Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of Harrow Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited -0.88% -14.91% -47.93% -60.37% -66.58% -48.57% Harrow Health Inc. 0.65% -3.13% 70.33% 29.17% 231.2% 36.2%

For the past year Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had bearish trend while Harrow Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Harrow Health Inc. beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides branded specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications, as well as the womenÂ’s health, oncology, and other specialty businesses. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for multiple sclerosis; Azilect for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease; and Nuvigil for the treatment of excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and certain other disorders. This segmentÂ’s products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Treanda/Bendeka, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. This segment also offers a portfolio of products in the womenÂ’s health category, which includes ParaGard, Plan B One-Step, and OTC/Rx, as well as other products. The company has collaboration arrangements with Attenukine, Procter & Gamble Company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.