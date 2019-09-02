Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Contrasting side by side

As Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 12 0.42 N/A -3.42 0.00 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 38 0.00 N/A 1.64 22.47

Table 1 highlights Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 0.00% -24.7% -5.6% Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0.00% 14% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 0.21 beta and it is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 3 4 2 2.22 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has an average price target of $12.56, and a 82.03% upside potential. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited on the other hand boasts of a $39 average price target and a 9.09% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited appears more favorable than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.8% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares and 14.1% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited shares. 2.7% are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has 27.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited -0.88% -14.91% -47.93% -60.37% -66.58% -48.57% Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited -1.94% -4.96% -11.83% -2.08% 20.85% -2.36%

For the past year Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has weaker performance than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides branded specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications, as well as the womenÂ’s health, oncology, and other specialty businesses. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for multiple sclerosis; Azilect for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease; and Nuvigil for the treatment of excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and certain other disorders. This segmentÂ’s products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Treanda/Bendeka, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. This segment also offers a portfolio of products in the womenÂ’s health category, which includes ParaGard, Plan B One-Step, and OTC/Rx, as well as other products. The company has collaboration arrangements with Attenukine, Procter & Gamble Company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 16 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies; and strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. for the commercialization of oncology and osteoporosis medicines. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.