Teva Pharmaceutical Inds (TEVA) Shareholder Daiwa Securities Group Has Lowered Position; As Citizens Finl Grp Com (CFG) Shares Declined, Holder Reinhart Partners Has Cut by $391,840 Its Stake

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds (TEVA) by 53.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 41,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,383 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555,000, down from 76,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 24.59M shares traded or 27.54% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 26/03/2018 – TEVA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA IN UNITED STATES; 07/03/2018 – Teva Sells $4.5 Billion of Junk Bonds in High-Yield Debut Deal; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 17/05/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill urges two government agencies to rethink purchases of Teva medicines; 03/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (CFG) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 12,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 822,586 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73 million, down from 834,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 3.23 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (LQD) by 4,900 shares to 45,700 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) by 657,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $628.79 million for 3.57 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 126,234 shares to 413,357 shares, valued at $22.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentherm Inc Com (NASDAQ:THRM) by 10,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco Com (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $444.16M for 9.67 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

