Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Valuation Declined While Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Increased Holding by $10.97 Million; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Increases Holding in Abbvie (ABBV)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 10,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 5.07M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.88M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 7.60 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 06/03/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill accuses Teva of ‘stonewalling’ her probe into the opioid crisis; 26/03/2018 – TEVA – LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA DELAYED-RELEASE TABLETS, 1.2 G, IN U.S; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fosun invested in 96,000 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Synovus Fin stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0.45% or 689,548 shares. Nomura has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). North Star Asset reported 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Lc has 0.78% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 40,258 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.64% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.91% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,065 shares. Skba Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 172,555 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Long Road Investment Counsel reported 12,794 shares. 15,050 are held by Poplar Forest Capital Lc. Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. $1.76M worth of stock was bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc by 94,504 shares to 94,503 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golden Entmt Inc Com by 970,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA).