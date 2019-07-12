Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Valuation Declined While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $25.42 Million; Botty Investors Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Has Decreased by $5.00 Million as Shares Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 747,483 shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 29/05/2018 – Top research execs from Teva, Allergan recruited to help lead Axovant out of the R&D wasteland $AXON $AGN $TEVA; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 17/04/2018 – Teva to Present New Data Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas at 70th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 38,371 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $594.32 million for 4.10 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 261,240 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $88.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.84 million for 14.33 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 287 shares valued at $9,910 was sold by Marone Anthony F. JR.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 287 shares valued at $9,910 was sold by Marone Anthony F. JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4.