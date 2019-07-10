Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Declined While Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Boosted Its Holding; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Cut T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $707,664; Share Price Rose

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 14.54 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 51,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.96B market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 11.06M shares traded or 211.79% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 30/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE T-MOBILE’S IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 26/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in negotiating a deal and aim to announce one by next week; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Biotech Brief: Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Projected to Rise Through 2027 – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Teva Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillarâ„¢ with Limited-Edition Children’s Collection – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva: Tarred And Feathered – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Teva to Present New Data on AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection at the American Headache Societyâ€™s 61st Annual Scientific Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $835.12 million for 20.05 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv owns 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 59,828 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,593 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Churchill holds 29,614 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 21,909 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.04% or 26,120 shares. Bb&T holds 0.13% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 103,266 shares. 6,248 are owned by Co Bank. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3.32M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Trust Lc holds 5,018 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 21,466 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 7,791 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 0.16% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.28% or 452,559 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Google Says It Isn’t Trying to Become Fourth National Wireless Carrier – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. Cellular Gets Millimeter Wave Spectrum, Eyes 5G Network – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “”Merger Monday” Returns: Pfizer Buying Array, T-Mobile-Sprint on Ice? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “DISH Network (DISH) near $6B deal for Sprint Corp. (S), T-Mobile (TMUS) assets – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 950,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).