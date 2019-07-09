Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Declined While Highfields Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding; As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Market Valuation Rose, Lodge Hill Capital Trimmed by $4.42 Million Its Holding

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 501,871 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89 million, down from 595,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 1.15M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 6.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.30M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.03M, down from 11.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 16.83M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 19/04/2018 – TEVA SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2018 VIEW; 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 21/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.TA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 SHEKELS FROM 20 SHEKELS; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI(R) in the United States; 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Is Getting Hammered Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva: Undervalued Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Barbuto & Johansson, PA Informs Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Price Fixing Lawsuits And Opioid Litigation Shouldn’t Deliver A Killing Blow To Teva – 100% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $600.14M for 4.17 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Weitz Invest Management reported 75,000 shares. 2,388 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman Com. 43,370 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 263,528 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. 114,404 were reported by Chevy Chase Inc. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 210,282 shares stake. 4,328 were reported by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Smithfield Trust Company holds 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 6,058 shares. 1,300 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Robecosam Ag reported 616,055 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 4,745 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 42,016 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 74,567 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $145.48 million for 13.45 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.08% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Scott Black’s Top 5 Buys in 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McIntyre Partnerships Q3 2018 Commentary: Long Special Sits – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortune Brands Home & Security declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 24, 2019.