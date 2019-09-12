Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake Boosted by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd; As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock Price Rose, Arrow Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.88 million, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 12.80M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti

Arrow Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 51,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 266,729 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 57,700 shares to 10.94 million shares, valued at $956.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Mirae Asset Glob Invests invested in 0.25% or 2.49M shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 92,228 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 21,354 shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.44% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 1.87 million shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company owns 215,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 12,800 are held by Hilltop Inc. Texas Yale Capital reported 10,775 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta accumulated 0.03% or 18,713 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 706,442 shares. Highland Mgmt Lp reported 110,920 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 323,900 shares. 2.05 million are held by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity.