Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake Boosted by Ellington Management Group Llc; Lodge Hill Capital Has Raised Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $2.15 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 15,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 120,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.48M, up from 105,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 344,819 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 419.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 128,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 159,480 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 30,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 1.86 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN TEVA TO 40.5 MLN SPONSORED ADRS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – CONFIRMED THAT FDA EXTENDED GOAL DATE OF BLA FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $4.81B; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 39,200 shares to 15,900 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:RDN) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,500 shares, and cut its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 82% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Teva Pharmaceuticals Dropped 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Most Baffling Stock Holdings – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis and Big Pharma Join Hands in Jerusalem – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 30,000 shares to 75,654 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Caterpillar (CAT) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & Co holds 0.02% or 25,151 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,926 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,726 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 8,326 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 50,963 shares. Alyeska Inv Lp stated it has 0.92% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jcic Asset Mngmt invested in 21,451 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,286 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 383,688 shares. Guyasuta Inv invested in 0.16% or 11,632 shares. Bailard has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 117,964 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.26% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 738,964 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 2,626 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 7.10M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.