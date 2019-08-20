Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shares Declined While Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Boosted by $4.80 Million Its Position; Nea Management Company Continues to Hold Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 215,589 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 32.27M shares traded or 56.33% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 21/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.TA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 SHEKELS FROM 20 SHEKELS; 03/05/2018 – SCHULTZ SAYS THERE ARE NO M&A PLANS FOR TEVA RIGHT NOW; 19/04/2018 – TEVA SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2018 VIEW; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202897 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partn; 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AUPH, LXRX and TEUM among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Update To Thesis And 2019 Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TEVA DBD OMCL NFLX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva: Undervalued Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Value Idea Contest: Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. a Buffett Bargain? – GuruFocus.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva loses bid to sell generic Contrave – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.