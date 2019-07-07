Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shares Declined While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lowered Its Position by $25.42 Million; Weatherstone Capital Management Cut Facebook (FB) Stake by $627,480 as Market Valuation Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79 million, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 20.50 million shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202897 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 15/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: TEVA, MON, MU & more; 07/05/2018 – HISTADRUT: ISRAEL HEALTH MINISTRY OPPOSES CLOSURE OF TEVA PLANT; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH A/S: NEUROSEARCH, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INTL ENTER

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 57.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,793 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 6,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s Double Standard on Privacy: Employees Vs. the Rest of Us; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Data on 87 Million People May Have Been Shared; 25/05/2018 – ITALY’S CONTE PLEDGES HELPING BANK VICTIMS A PRIORITY:FACEBOOK; 09/04/2018 – For Facebook’s Employees, Crisis Is No Big Deal; 17/04/2018 – Air Force is applying Facebook’s retired ‘move fast and break things’ mantra to its space programs; 06/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Cambridge Analytica said it had completely wiped Facebook user data in 2016, which may be true, but it; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Flop Can’t Erode Tech Sector Premium: Markets Live; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Shuffles Lobbying Office, Replaces Erin Egan with Kevin Martin as head of US Policy. Story; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica: Facebook Data From GSR Was Not Used By Us as Part of Services Provided to the Donald Trump Presidential Campaign; 04/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Up to 87M users affected in Facebook privacy scandal

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is This Facebook’s Next Big Thing? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Opportunity In Facebook Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has 107.95 million shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 4,684 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,722 shares. Pointstate Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,400 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 18,533 shares in its portfolio. Hillhouse Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 2.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mcf Advisors holds 0.11% or 3,725 shares in its portfolio. Washington-based Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Company reported 11,955 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 4,261 shares. Macquarie Limited owns 623,299 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 6,352 shares. Rdl Fincl has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Canandaigua Financial Bank And Tru Company stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 229,357 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $1.35 million was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 706,490 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $78.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva bull drops price target – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. â€“ TEVA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Oklahoma Opioid Trial Against Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LYFT, JMIA, EROS and TEVA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.