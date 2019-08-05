Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shares Declined While Abrams Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Lowered Position

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 476,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 18.05 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.97M, down from 18.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 10.38 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 07/03/2018 – TEVA – NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $2.3 BLN INDEBTEDNESS UNDER U.S. DOLLAR AND JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT LABOR FEDERATION WARNS IT MAY TAKE ACTION; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI® in the United States; 20/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 38,204 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, down from 49,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES

