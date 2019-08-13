Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shareholder Scotia Capital Cut Holding; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Decreased Holding by $350,464 as Stock Price Rose

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 66.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 38,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 19,097 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 57,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. It closed at $7.02 lastly. It is down 66.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 15/05/2018 – IGNORE: TEVA HALO EM TRIAL RESULTS REPORTED EARLIER; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Teva rebuffs EU pay-for-delay charge at hearing; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda® in the United States; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ebay (EBAY) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 9,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 43,646 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 53,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ebay for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 4.21 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 5,028 shares to 16,814 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 16,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Loop Inds Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) by 7,317 shares to 31,588 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 3,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl (NYSE:MA).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Sa stated it has 190,414 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge owns 5,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Philadelphia has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Conning holds 0.03% or 22,640 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 125,323 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 75,448 shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd invested in 1.16% or 696,175 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Peoples Financial Services has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The New Jersey-based Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hl Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Lc has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.76 million for 19.48 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.