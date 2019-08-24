Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shareholder Redmile Group Raised Its Position by $19.77 Million; As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.97 Million

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 3.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.35M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 13.96 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 47,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 55,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.56M shares traded or 54.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,368 shares. Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd Com has 2.3% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 18,447 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fiduciary invested in 950 shares. Navellier And Associate Inc accumulated 24,426 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.76% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Management reported 2.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt holds 0.51% or 2.94 million shares in its portfolio. Tcw invested in 1.09M shares or 2.58% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 290,244 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) reported 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fmr Ltd Company reported 1.18M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Nypost.com which released: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow rises slightly ahead of big speech from the Fed chief – CNBC” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,000 shares to 236,260 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.94 million for 285.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sanders after Teva and Mylan for “obstructing” pricing probe – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Reminds Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Investors of Important August 20th Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ TEVA – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BUD, TEVA & HSDT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.