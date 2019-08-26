Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shareholder Redmile Group Boosted Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Davidson Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $379,648 as Shares Declined

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 95,076 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, down from 98,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $125.15. About 1.35 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 3.15 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.35M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 17.18M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 09/04/2018 – Teva Chairman Says Tariffs Won’t Have Major Impact on Biotech (Video); 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 23/03/2018 – TEVA: LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF HELSINN’S ALOXI IN U.S; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares to 10.36M shares, valued at $182.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Si Bone Inc by 102,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,730 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 53,681 shares to 233,769 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data System (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.