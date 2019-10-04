Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shareholder Private Management Group Increased Position; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Cut Stake by $309,342

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 63,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.63 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 1.29 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Teva sells OP business segment; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 30,728 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 35,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.72. About 111,209 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 29,245 shares to 269,856 shares, valued at $33.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 25,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,774 shares, and cut its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR).

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva Bonds: 8.8% Yield To Maturity Understates Upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: October Rolls in With a Bang – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva: Opioids For All, But Not For Mr. Market – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Are Investors Passing on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries? – The Motley Fool” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: One Of The Largest Pharma Companies In The World Has Made A Big Move In Cannabis – Forbes” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd reported 5,412 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Central Fincl Bank And Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Natixis Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 142,301 are owned by Madison Inv. King Luther Capital holds 0.8% or 1.64 million shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Tru Co invested in 16,232 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Edgar Lomax Va invested in 1.78% or 392,816 shares. Cortland Associate Mo holds 0.05% or 4,807 shares in its portfolio. 34,315 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited. 682 are held by Qci Asset Inc New York. Community National Bank Na accumulated 0.62% or 48,350 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv holds 0.36% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 23,539 shares. 327,655 are held by Zacks Mgmt. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Partners with San Jacinto College on New Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.50M for 14.84 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 7,964 shares to 12,935 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).