Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shareholder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Lifted Holding by $10.97 Million as Stock Value Declined; Payden & Rygel Increases Position in Medtronic (MDT)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.88 million, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 17.33M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS ALVOGEN, TEVA; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – Teva Pharma: Mesalamine Delayed-Release Tablets Treat Mild to Moderate Ulcerative Colitis; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA REPORTS LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMU; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 220,300 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, up from 212,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.47M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IN.PACT AV Access Trial Meets Primary Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” on September 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Surgical Synergy(SM) is Advanced with Range of New Procedural Solutions Unveiled at NASS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Pays A 0.5% In Just 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Named a Leading Sustainability Company NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,100 shares to 334,000 shares, valued at $44.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 55,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,300 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,927 shares. Hengehold Management Ltd Llc has 0.54% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 28,834 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 21,257 shares. Town Country National Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 13,096 shares. 194,588 are held by Cumberland Ptnrs. Mariner Limited holds 364,828 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 7.39M shares. Security National Tru has 540 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bailard accumulated 65,147 shares. First Interstate Bancshares holds 0.02% or 1,058 shares in its portfolio. Artisan LP invested 2.17% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Delta Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 45,775 shares. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore holds 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 2,170 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Davis has invested 1.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).