Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increased Yum Brands (YUM) Stake by $15.84 Million; Share Price Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79 million, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 22.04 million shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE ALSO ISSUED FOR 46 JOBS AT TEVA PARSIPPANY PLANT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY, NO PLANS FOR M&A ACTIVITY; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 26/03/2018 – Teva Pharma: Mesalamine Delayed-Release Tablets Treat Mild to Moderate Ulcerative Colitis; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CEO KARE SCHULTZ BEGINS REMARKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 19/04/2018 – PAXMAN AB (PUBL) PAX.ST – LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA WILL GENERATE ONGOING REVENUES BASED ON EVERY COLD CAP OR TREATMENT SOLD

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 88.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 159,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 340,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.95M, up from 180,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 1.19 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TEVA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited – TEVA – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Major Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TEVA 24 Hour Deadline Alert: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited – TEVA – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva loses bid to sell generic Contrave – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 335,000 shares to 676,600 shares, valued at $78.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $644.24M for 3.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Cetera Advisor has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 184 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ellington Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Carret Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Com reported 158,556 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.2% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 3.09 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 2,590 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Motco invested in 0% or 468 shares. Magellan Asset Management holds 4.99% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 15.77M shares. Axa reported 232,362 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.15% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why YUM! Brands, and Taco Bell in Particular, Can Beat Out its Competitors – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 142,009 shares to 68,991 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).