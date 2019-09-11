Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Decreased Position by $25.42 Million; Mcdonald Capital Investors Lowered Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79M, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 28.82 million shares traded or 37.60% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI(R) in the United States; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 66,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.76 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 1.83 million shares traded or 33.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging

