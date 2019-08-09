Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Lowered Position as Stock Price Declined; Marshall & Sullivan Trimmed Nordstrom (JWN) Position by $329,208 as Share Price Declined

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 2.84 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: DISCUSSIONS TO END UNLESS PRICE IMPROVED; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom ends talks with Nordstrom family to take company private; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as ‘inadequate’; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BUYOUT GROUP STUGGLES TO FINANCE HIGHER NORDSTROM BID: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom sales growth disappoints despite decent earnings; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 89.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 180,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 20,928 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 201,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 13.78M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 23/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI (PALONOSETRON HCI) INJECTION, 0.25 MG/5 ML, IN THE UNITED STATES; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda® in the United States; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED SAYS HEALTH CANADA APPROVED ITS APPLICATION FOR (C)ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER TABLETS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 39,859 shares to 71,714 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 73,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,937 shares to 27,333 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corp holds 1,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 2.19 million shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 431,516 are held by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 235,400 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 785,232 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Rowland And Counsel Adv reported 25,650 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 5,869 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated has invested 1.16% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 65,295 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 395,168 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.