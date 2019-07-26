Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined; Citadel Advisors Holding in Jd Com (JD) Cut as Shares Rose

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 839,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 18.59 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 15/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to stakes in Teva and Monsanto in the first quarter; 20/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda® in the United States; 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 50.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 3.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.17 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 7.05 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $587.56M for 3.45 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Resource Partners L by 217,895 shares to 352,026 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83 million for 159.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.