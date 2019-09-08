Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shareholder Brahman Capital Lowered Its Holding; Mackay Shields Increased Myr Group Del (MYRG) Position by $595,000

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 7.06M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77 million, down from 12.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 22.04 million shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI(R) in the United States; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Myr Group Inc Del (MYRG) by 208.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% . The institutional investor held 25,900 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Myr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $472.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 38,559 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $373.5M, EST. $373.2M; 07/03/2018 – MYR Group 4Q EPS 82c; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q EPS INCLUDES 47C/SHR BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – KOERTNER WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP CHAIRMAN KOERTNER RESIGNS; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Kenneth M. Hartwick Becomes Chairman of the Board; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q CONTRACT REV. $345.6M, EST. $318.4M; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold MYRG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 0.23% less from 14.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corbyn Invest Mgmt Inc Md holds 2.49% or 175,242 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) for 42,933 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,243 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 13,445 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Products Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 7,718 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 16,884 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) for 25,900 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,168 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) or 56,939 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,321 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 71,207 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nordea Management Ab owns 3,700 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 207,442 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orthofix Med Inc by 10,600 shares to 13,090 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,711 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

