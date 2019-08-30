Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $12.21 Million as Valuation Declined; Ashmore Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position in Ao Smith (AOS) by $8.41 Million as Stock Declined

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 90,073 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 104.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 813,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03M, up from 782,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 2.51 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.65; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 13/03/2018 – #3 Teva calls off CGRP drug discovery and development pact, returns preclinical asset to Sosei @AmberTongPW; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 16/05/2018 – REG-NeuroSearch and Teva Pharmaceutical International enter into agreement on outstanding obligations; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Teva Chairman Says Tariffs Won’t Have Major Impact on Biotech (Video); 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset stated it has 9,698 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 1.30 million shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated has 12,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management has 0.04% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 127,550 shares. Invesco holds 0.04% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 2.42 million shares. Fdx has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 78,341 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Communication holds 3,867 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 133,738 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 112,744 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 31,313 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 538 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 10,297 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Co reported 15,469 shares stake.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 248,937 shares to 103,578 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,703 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMGN).