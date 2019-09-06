Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shareholder Abrams Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $7.14 Million; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Boosted American Airls Group (AAL) Holding by $786,904

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 476,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 18.05M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.97M, down from 18.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 22.04M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 07/05/2018 – HISTADRUT: ISRAEL HEALTH MINISTRY OPPOSES CLOSURE OF TEVA PLANT; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 13/03/2018 – Sosei Regains Worldwide Rights from Teva to Develop and Commercialize Novel Small Molecule CGRP Antagonists for Migraine and Other Severe Headaches; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: DEVELOPING PEN DEVICE FOR MIGRANE DRUG BUT NO SPECIFIC DATE FOR LAUNCH; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED SAYS HEALTH CANADA APPROVED ITS APPLICATION FOR (C)ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER TABLETS

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $644.24 million for 3.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18.91 million are owned by Harris Lp. Oakworth invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hightower Advsr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Victory Management Incorporated reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Company reported 6 shares stake. 5,253 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt Com. Kentucky Retirement has 17,473 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 650,792 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). E&G Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 27,860 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 145,611 shares. Stoneridge Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.96% or 102,994 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,994 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability owns 17,205 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. $138,150 worth of stock was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was made by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. EMBLER MICHAEL J had bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720 on Monday, August 5. On Tuesday, June 4 Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. On Tuesday, June 4 EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares.