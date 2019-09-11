Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Share Price Declined While Highfields Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding; Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined While Strategic Financial Services Upped Holding by $2.82 Million

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 6.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 5.30 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.03M, down from 11.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 43.86 million shares traded or 109.42% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 15/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: TEVA, MON, MU & more; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 23/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI (PALONOSETRON HCI) INJECTION, 0.25 MG/5 ML, IN THE UNITED STATES; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 4.22 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $633.24 million for 3.57 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TEVA EGBN CAH EVH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PVTL, BUD, TEVA and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Major Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TEVA 24 Hour Deadline Alert: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited – TEVA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Stocks Have Cost Warren Buffett More Than $6 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Real War With China Is About Tech Supremacy – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “USAT: Why Chipotle Stock Just Dropped 5% – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Slower Growth Impact Fastenal’s (FAST) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 87% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of stock was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.