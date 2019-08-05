Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Market Valuation Declined While Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $12.59 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While Financial Architects Has Lifted Its Stake

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 379.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 839,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 10.38M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 03/05/2018 – Teva Raises Outlook After 1Q Results; 23/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI (PALONOSETRON HCI) INJECTION, 0.25 MG/5 ML, IN THE UNITED STATES; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI(R) in the United States; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED – LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, 0.05% W/V IN CANADA

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31 million shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $61.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 1.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $623.05 million for 3.57 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.41% or 43,358 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt stated it has 1.09 million shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 140,600 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,072 shares. Aristotle Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 43,933 shares. Torray Limited Co owns 1.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 112,428 shares. Mar Vista Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 706,634 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lipe Dalton reported 7,741 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation owns 2.40 million shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 51,799 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Fort LP holds 0.47% or 16,610 shares. 16,128 were reported by Glynn Capital Mngmt. Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc holds 13,368 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.