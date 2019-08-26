Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holder Redmile Group Has Upped Its Position by $19.77 Million as Share Price Declined; Edgar Lomax Co Trimmed Its Target Com (TGT) Stake by $2.01 Million; Stock Value Rose

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 25,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 969,104 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.78 million, down from 994,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 5.47 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 3.15 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.35 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 20.85 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD) by 107,875 shares to 176,489 shares, valued at $29.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 260,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).