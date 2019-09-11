Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Raised Its Holding; Apg Asset Management Us Holding in Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Has Raised by $11.22 Million

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 400,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 4.85M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73M, up from 4.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 629,309 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 28.26M shares traded or 34.92% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – Teva Pharma: Mesalamine Delayed-Release Tablets Treat Mild to Moderate Ulcerative Colitis; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q EPS $1.03; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 09/04/2018 – Teva Chairman Says Tariffs Won’t Have Major Impact on Biotech (Video); 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare Trust Of America: Don’t Buy This 4.4%-Yielding Healthcare REIT Just Yet – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare Trust America: 4.6% Yield At Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Third Quarter Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 384,436 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $301.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 766,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).