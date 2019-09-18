Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Upped Stake; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined, Marathon Asset Management Llp Increased Its Holding

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 112.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 927,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.08M, up from 824,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 3.67 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 3.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.88M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 7.28 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – PAXMAN AB (PUBL) PAX.ST – LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA WILL GENERATE ONGOING REVENUES BASED ON EVERY COLD CAP OR TREATMENT SOLD; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 09/04/2018 – Teva Chairman Says Tariffs Won’t Have Major Impact on Biotech (Video); 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 58,862 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $42.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 103,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia owns 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 84,212 shares. Provident Tru owns 2.93% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.62 million shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 6,600 are owned by Auxier Asset Mgmt. Smithfield Trust Co invested in 7,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sequent Asset Ltd Llc has 38,236 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 274 shares. American Intl Group Incorporated holds 0.08% or 607,809 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) stated it has 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 456,944 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Hartford Company holds 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 64,317 shares. 1,693 were reported by Cls Investments Limited Liability Co. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv owns 1,400 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.48% or 234,474 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 57,700 shares to 10.94 million shares, valued at $956.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 121,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,399 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc.