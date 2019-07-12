Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Stock Declined While Mkp Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $637,500; As Kellogg Co (K) Shares Rose, Financial Engines Advisors Upped by $400,539 Its Stake

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 17.29 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED – LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, 0.05% W/V IN CANADA; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.65M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $594.33M for 4.08 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

