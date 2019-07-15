Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Shareholder Mkp Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $637,500 as Market Value Declined; As Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Alphamark Advisors Has Boosted Position

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 11.13 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS ON APRIL 4 UNITS OF CO FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Teva Pharmaceuticals – 05/15/2018; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) by 17446.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 7,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 43 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $292.56. About 648,398 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management invested in 0.02% or 1,892 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 107,389 shares stake. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp holds 2.12 million shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc reported 0.42% stake. Opus Point Prtnrs Management Limited Liability Com reported 2,201 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 16,826 shares. 66,544 were reported by Macquarie Group Inc Limited. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 132,428 shares. Biondo Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.55% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.17% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Quantitative Ltd invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited reported 1,127 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 33,758 shares to 186 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,425 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics (NYSE:XPO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.