Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Market Value Declined While Mkp Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $637,500; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Haverford Trust Company Has Lifted Its Position

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 14.70 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – Teva to Present New Data Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas at 70th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; 19/04/2018 – TEVA SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2018 VIEW; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH – AGREEMENT TO RELEASE TEVA FROM OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS PURSUANT TO 2012 AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF CO’S RIGHTS IN AND TO PRIDOPIDINE; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 7,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 348,147 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.00 million, up from 340,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.55. About 571,253 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 365 shares. Wade G W And accumulated 3,101 shares. Gp reported 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 810,367 are held by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability. 286,345 are held by Eaton Vance Management. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mason Street Advisors Ltd has 20,821 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A New York stated it has 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp stated it has 4,319 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Monarch has 23,884 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Savant Limited Company owns 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,380 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 19,496 shares. 3,528 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker. Whitnell & Company stated it has 2,976 shares.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 281,485 shares to 20,906 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index Fund (IJS) by 3,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,524 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $587.97M for 3.46 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.