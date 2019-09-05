Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Holder Mkp Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Joel Isaacson & Company Has Cut Its Stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) by $349,646 as Share Value Rose

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 1.52 million shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 15.97 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Top research execs from Teva, Allergan recruited to help lead Axovant out of the R&D wasteland $AXON $AGN $TEVA; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH – AGREEMENT TO RELEASE TEVA FROM OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS PURSUANT TO 2012 AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF CO’S RIGHTS IN AND TO PRIDOPIDINE; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 09/04/2018 – Teva Chairman Says Tariffs Won’t Have Major Impact on Biotech (Video); 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $643.30 million for 3.11 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 312 shares to 3,630 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.74 million for 11.94 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 512,400 shares. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 325,049 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 116,774 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Inc accumulated 26.02M shares. Victory Cap stated it has 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 52,200 are held by Adell Harriman & Carpenter. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 228,280 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Llc invested in 0.16% or 33,500 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested in 12,237 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Co reported 180,000 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 43,822 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Kames Cap Public Limited Company has invested 0.24% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

